Trump has helped keep the plant in Pennsylvania
Lockheed Martin has announced that it will not close helicopters Sikorsky after the request of the President of trump to save the 465 jobs.
Marilyn Hewson, Chairman and CEO, said on Twitter that he had decided not to close the object Coatsville.
“At the request of President trump, I again reviewed our decision to close the plant in Coatsville, Pennsylvania, and came to the conclusion to leave it open,” said Hewson on Wednesday.
“This is a great property with a good workforce. We look forward to working with the government and the congressional delegation of Pennsylvania, to find more [works — ed. — ForumDaily] for this object”.
Trump “applauded” the decision of Hewson in his Twitter.
“I just told Marilyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin, on his decision to save helicopters Sikorsky in Coatesville, Pennsylvania!”, — he wrote.
“We are very proud of PA and the people who work there”, – concluded the President.
“Thank you Lockheed Martin, one of the great companies of the USA!” — he concluded.
The President also wrote on Thursday: “I’m so happy that I was able to save helicopters Sikorsky in the Great state of Pennsylvania. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”.
The company recently announced plans to close helicopters Sikorsky by the end of this year because of falling sales. It produce and repair helicopters Sikorsky S-92 and S-76D.
After learning about this decision, trump turned to Hewson with a request not to close the plant.
Senator and Republican Pat Toomey welcomed the decision to leave the plant, saying it will help to provide “short-term confidence for 465 employees.” He also thanked trump for help in saving the object.
Senator and Democrat Bob Casey was pleased to hear that the plant will not close, but added that he was concerned about the lack of concrete prospects for the future.
“Although this is an encouraging first step, I am concerned that the statement lacked a specific plan for new work on the subject in Coatsville, which would keep the plant in the next few months,” wrote Casey.