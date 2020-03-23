Trump has mobilized the national guard, Merkel quarantined: latest news about coronavirus in the world
In the night of Monday, March 23, seven Russian military transport aircraft Il-76 delivered to Italy military personnel and equipment to combat coronavirus. About it writes BBC.
That Russia will provide assistance of Italy in fighting the virus that was known on Saturday after talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
In total, Italy has sent a group of 100 people, which included experts in the field of Virology and epidemiology, as well as medical teams, equipment for diagnostics and disinfection.
The number of people infected with coronavirus COVID-19 in Italy reached almost 60 thousand people died, almost 5,5 thousand people. Italy is the second highest incidence after China and first in the number of deaths in the world.
The third highest number of confirmed cases over the weekend came the United States — there has infected more than 35 thousand people. The most difficult situation is in new York, which has become the epicenter of mers in the United States.
New York accounts for about 5% of all cases of infection with coronavirus in the world. Sunday, March 22, it became known that the virus has infected nearly 100 police officers, which provide order in the city.
The third highest number of detected cases of coronavirus in the world is Spain. On Saturday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Spain has taken the most stringent measures of quarantine in Europe and are among the most stringent in the world.
A week ago Spain introduced the mode of increased readiness for the next two weeks, restricting the movement of people. On the eve it became known that the government can send a request to the Parliament on the possibility of extending this regime until April 11.
In fifth place for the number infected in the world is Germany. The authorities decided to tighten measures on the free movement of people, in particular, are now not allowed to gather in groups more than two people.
On these measures, Sunday, March 22, declared Chancellor Angela Merkel. Immediately after the briefing, she had to go into quarantine — it turned out that the coronavirus has infected the doctor who did her preventive vaccination.
In Britain, from midnight Saturday, March 21, closed pubs, bars, restaurants and night clubs; all residents are urged to stay home and give the opportunity to use public transport only to those who really need it.
A plan to quarantine
British Newspapers write about the ultimatum, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson actually issued to residents of the United Kingdom: either they listen to the recommendations of the authorities, or they will face the same strict limits imposed in France, Spain and Italy.
“We will be very actively thinking about it over the next 24 hours. If people can’t use parks and playgrounds responsibly and follow the rule of two meters, we will have to resort to more stringent measures,” said Johnson.
The Times quoted a senior official in the British government, which believes such a development is inevitable.
“The Prime Minister will receive the full support of the Cabinet and the country as a whole, if he take this step, — said the source publication. It is inevitable, just look at other countries. The sooner this happens the better.”
Whether to be the Olympics in Tokyo?
The international Olympic Committee did not carry the Olympics in Tokyo, which should start in late July. The head of the IOC Thomas Bach said that the final decision will be made within four weeks.
The media says that the Olympic organizing Committee began to consider alternatives to the Games this summer, despite assurances from the government of Japan that the postponement of the competition is not discussed.
The Olympic organizers were under intense pressure sports federations, insist on porting Games. The Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe did not rule out the transfer of the Olympic games in case their conduct would be impossible.
Canada, and then Australia decided not to send its athletes to the Olympics and called to reschedule it for a year.
Weinstein contracted the coronavirus
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whom the court previously sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of forcible acts of a sexual nature, became infected with the coronavirus.
After that, Weinstein was isolated.
According to the publication, the producer could be infected in a new York prison on Rikers island. After the test for the coronavirus gave a positive result, Weinstein was transferred to another prison and placed in an insulated unit.
Representatives of Weinstein has not confirmed the information about the infection.
The situation in the US
President Donald trump sends the national guard in three States that are most affected by the epidemic coronavirus: California, new York and Washington, writes “Voice of America”.
During the ninety-minute press conference at the White house on Sunday, March 22, in the evening, the President said that the national guard will be under three governors, helping to deploy Federal medical stations, and distribute hundreds of tons of masks, gowns, respirators and other items.
Trump has already released a Declaration declaring the States of new York, Washington and California areas of major disasters.
Several governors, including the Governor of new York Andrew Cuomo, addressed to White house call to give a national character of the work to ensure the country’s medical supplies. According to them, the leaders of the States competing with each other to get their hands on what is available at their disposal.
“The Federal government has ordered factories to produce masks, gowns, ventilators, necessary medical equipment, which will depend on the life or death of people, – said Cuomo at a press conference in Albany. – Make masks, personal protective equipment, bathrobes easy, but companies that are doing it”.
Trump said that the medical the U.S. Navy ship Mercy will be deployed in Los Angeles, and another ship, the Comfort will be sent to the East coast in a few weeks and probably will moor in the Harbor of new York.
The head of the working group of the White house to combat coronavirus Vice-President Mike Pence announced that all commercial laboratory in the United States must give priority attention to testing patients in hospitals for the coronavirus.
Pence, which itself was tested for coronavirus and got a negative result, called the procedure uncomfortable. To take the analysis a lab technician takes a swab from the nasal cavity or posterior pharyngeal wall to collect cells.
He said that at the moment analyses are derived from 254 million Americans. Pence said the new test system, an outstanding result after about 45 minutes, will be ready by the end of March.
Chief surgeon of the United States Jerome Adams reported that out of ten people who believe that they have symptoms of the coronavirus, tests are negative nine.
On the question of whether illegal immigrants to be tested in hospitals or clinics without fear of arrest, trump answered in the affirmative.
“If there is no such policy, I will introduce such a policy,” he added.
The closure of shops and restaurants, cinemas and other entertainment venues, as well as requirements for people to stay at home – all this has harmed the American economy.
Record losses on wall street, the expected rise in unemployment and a possible recession are tangible signs that the coronavirus turns the lives of 7 billion inhabitants of the planet upside down.
However, trump expressed confidence that the U.S. economy “will raise up” when the country will triumph over the “hidden enemy.”
During the press conference, trump did not use the word “coronavirus”, but twice called him a “Chinese virus”, ignoring those who believe that such words border on racism.
Trump denies any racist intentions, but he again said still upset that China rejected the US proposals on aid earlier this year, when the epidemic began.
The world health organization and the US Centers for control and prevention of diseases has repeatedly appealed to the people to use to refer to the disease its scientific name COVID-19.
In response to criticism that during the epidemic he did not show true compassion, trump said he wants all who feel alone and isolated, knew that “no one is alone until we are one people.” He promised that he will always fight for Americans.
At the beginning of the day 23 March, the world was almost 350 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, about 15 thousand people died.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
bookmark