Trump has offered to arrest for treason Democrat, who heads the investigation into impeachment
The President of the United States Donald trump accused the Congressman Democrat Adam Schiff on Thursday. Schiff actually headed the investigation of the actions of the President under impeachment.
The reason for the charges was the speech of the Schiff in the U.S. House of representatives, in which he summarized the content of the phone call trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on 25 July, BBC reports.
According to trump, Congressman deliberately distorted his words.
The arrest for treason?
Schiff is the Chairman of the intelligence Committee of the U.S. house of representatives.
He said that US intelligence agencies are investigating the employee’s complaint related to call trump Zelensky.
Trump believes that the Schiff misrepresented the content of his conversation with Zelensky.
On Monday, the President wrote on Twitter that the Congressman “illegally invented a FALSE and terrible statement, gave them for the most important words in my conversation with the Ukrainian President and read them aloud before Congress and the American people.”
Trump concluded the tweet with a question: “the Arrest for treason?”.
Schiff spoke at a meeting of the house Committee on intelligence on Thursday, the day after the publication of the transcript of the conversation on the White house website.
On Sunday, trump called the speech Schiff “perhaps the most outrageous lies,” delivered in the house of its history, and suggested that the Congressman should be “questioned at the highest level for fraud and treason”.
The Congressman actually led the investigation as part of the process of impeachment trump. Until the election of a parliamentarian Schiff held the post of Prosecutor in California and participated in the impeachment of Federal judges.
Schiff rejected treason charges in an interview with ABC television on Sunday.
“The President believes that he had a God-given right to breed foreign leaders for help in his re-election,” said Schiff.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- During his stay in new York, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the U.S. , where he thanked them for their support of Ukraine. Zelensky called American Ukrainians “our best diplomats, our lobbyists.”
- Telephone conversation between the two presidents, interested members of Congress as part of the investigation, not tried trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- The house of representatives launched an investigation into impeachment. Among Democrats, there are voices that need to act quickly, but if charges will be brought against Trump, they will consider the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.