Trump has offered to send congressmen with an immigrant background in their home countries
U.S. President Donald trump accused of racism after he posted a message on Twitter criticizing the representatives of the Democratic party in the U.S. Congress, writes the BBC.
He noted that we are talking about women who “come from countries whose governments are in a state of complete and total destruction,” and invited them to return to restore order in these countries.
Donald trump also added that the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi “would be happy to arrange a free trip”.
This initiative of the President of the United States appeared a week after Pelosi, spiker the house of representatives and also the representative of the Democratic party, came together in a verbal discussion with a group of four women-Democrats with leftist views.
Three of them — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashid Tlaib and Anna Presley — born and raised in the United States, and the fourth, Ilhan Omar, moved to the United States in childhood.
What the President said
On Sunday, the US President issued a series of tweets criticizing the representatives of the “progressive” wing of the Democratic party.
“It is interesting to see the “progressive” representatives of the Democratic party in Congress who first came from countries whose governments are in a state of complete and total destruction are the worst, most corrupt and incompetent than anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), and now loudly and aggressively tell the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful country on Earth, how to run our government,” wrote trump.
“Why not come back and help to restore the completely destroyed and stuck in crime places from which they came. Then let come back and show us how it’s done,” said the US President.
“These places really need your help. You can’t go fast enough. I’m sure Nancy Pelosi would be happy to quickly arrange a free trip!”, — remember trump about the conflict between a group of progressive women Democrats and sekerka Nancy Pelosi, who refers to the Democratic party and other views.
In his message, President trump did not mention the names of the women are Democrats, which was discussed.
But Ms. Pelosi, the media and users of social networks began to write what he has in mind is Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Presley and Omar.
In the past week Ocasio-Cortez accused Pelosi is that the speaker violates the representatives of the Democratic party with a different color skin for criticism after a disagreement among Democrats according to the law on border security.
As a response to the Democrats?
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house of representatives quoted the message trump on Twitter and called them “xenophobic”.
“When Donald trump says the four U.S. representatives in Congress to return to their country, he affirms that his “plan to make America great again” is “again to make America white”” she said.
“Our diversity is our strength, and our unity is our power,” added Pelosi.
Mrs. Tlaib, a representative in Congress from the 13th district of Michigan, called on Twitter to the impeachment of President trump.
“You want the answers to the lawlessness and total bankruptcy President? He is the crisis. Its dangerous ideology — crisis. It must be removed”, — she wrote.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the President on Twitter: “Except that you do not accept America that has chosen us, you can’t accept the fact that we are not afraid of you”.
MS Omar told the President that he was “fueling white nationalism because you are angry that such people, as we work in Congress and fighting with your agenda of hatred”.
She also called it “the worst, most corrupt and incompetent President that we’ve ever seen”.
Mrs. Presley shared a screenshot of the message trump, adding: “This is what it looks like racism. And we — this is democracy.”
Democrats involved in the presidential election, also condemned trump.
Senator Elizabeth Warren said that “nasty comment” was a “racist and xenophobic attack.” Beto O’rourke said: “It’s racist. These representatives in Congress are as much Americans as you.”
Bernie Sanders is also accused Mr. trump of racism.
Quite a bit of Republicans commented on the message of the President. But Meghan McCain, the daughter of a deceased Senator John McCain, columnist and supporter of the Republican party, called the message of the President is racist.
“Even if it was only women in Congress, Mrs. Omar, it still would have been racist. We’re not telling people we welcomed into this country, “to return to Rodeo”” she said.