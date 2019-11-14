Trump has prepared for the meeting with Erdogan is not the threat of sanctions because Putin bought the s-400 and fiscal stimulus of $100 billion (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump on the eve of talks in Washington with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, decided to act not by threats but a financial incentive.

One of the most acute problems in relation to the leaders of the two countries is Turkey’s decision to buy Russian anti-aircraft missile systems (WRU) s-400. The contract for their delivery value of 2.5 billion dollars was signed in September 2017. Ankara until the spring of 2020, will deploy two divisions of s-400.

Washington is strongly opposed to this deal. The white house threatened Ankara by the imposition of economic sanctions in the framework of the law “On counteraction to opponents of the United States through sanctions” (CAATSA), with the exception of programs produced by the American fighter-bomber of the fifth generation F-35. Against this background, the U.S. Senate adopted by perturbing the resolution on recognition of the Armenian genocide. Advisor to the President for national security Robert O’brien on Sunday said that “the Russian s-400 has no place in NATO,” noting that “Turkey will fully feel the impact of sanctions,” and trump during the meeting with Erdogan, “when he is here, will understand it very well.”

However, according to The Washington Post, instead of threats and sanctions trump, most likely, intends to offer Erdogan a package of incentives for refusing military cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to improve U.S.-Turkish relations.

In his letter to the President of Turkey, sent last week, trump said to Erdogan that the two countries may still be a trade agreement for 100 billion dollars and a workaround to avoid sanctions due to the purchase of s-400.

The return of such a package of proposals, taken moments after the beginning of military operation of Turkey in Syria but returned when an agreement was reached on a cease-fire, “solve the problem of s-400 to our satisfaction”, said a source in the administration of the President of the United States.

The Washington administration also insists that Turkey was not “commissioned” systems s-400, that they could not have access to means of communication and protection of American fighters F-35. In this case, Ankara may return to the program is the creation of multi-role fighters F-35 and to avoid sanctions.

The proposal is likely to infuriate the vast majority in the House of representatives who voted in October for the imposition of sanctions against Turkey for operations in Syria. “Shameful, that trump has invited Erdogan to the White house after he attacked our allies among Syrian Kurds”, and the military under the command of Turkey “did what the current US administration itself calls war crimes,” said Republican Senator Chris van HOLLEN, speaking of the initiators of the Senate bill along with seven other Democrats and eight Republicans.

Previously, President Erdogan announced that in the framework of his visit to Washington he intends to discuss with trump not only the problem of s-400, but the delivery of Patriot missiles, if “conditions are appropriate”, as well as F-35 fighter. Turkey for several years trying to negotiate with the United States about selling the Patriot, but Washington did not go to such transaction, in connection with which Ankara has decided to purchase air defense systems from Moscow.