Trump has prevented new shutdown: how it relates to the threat of impeachment
Government shutdown could occur at midnight on Friday, November 22. Now the deadline for the adoption of the annual budget postponed to December 20. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The Senate on Thursday, November 21, passed a bill on the temporary government budget, which will allow to continue the work of Federal agencies until December 20 and will prevent government shutdown, which otherwise could occur in the night from Thursday to Friday (21-22 November).
Following this, the President of the United States Donald trump signed the bill, thus shifting the threat of the possible closure of the government departments at the end of December. The adoption of the provisional budget voted 74 senators, 20 votes were against.
The draft law on the temporary budget gives the Executive and legislative branches of government another four weeks to try to break the deadlock associated with the financing of the construction of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. This dispute delays the adoption of articles 12 appropriations, which provide funding for about one third of all state institutions.
Negotiations on the adoption of the annual budget escalated after the administration rejected the request of the representatives of both parties about the increase in the budget of $ 5 billion. The budget debate takes place in conditions of inter-party struggle on the background of the impeachment hearings trump.
Charges, threatening the President with impeachment, can be put to a vote in the House of representatives approximately December 20 – the day can be held the next shutdown of the government.
The main struggle was around the requirements of the trump to provide the additional $ 8.6 billion for the construction of the wall. The Republicans control the Senate, support trump. Both parties would like to avoid the option that need to approve the provisional budgets, not taking account of the budget for year – this can have particularly negative consequences for the financing of the Pentagon.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- At the end of December 2019 began the longest shutdown in U.S. history, the earlier record was set in 1995, when the shutdown lasted only 21 days, and a new record — 35 days.
- The U.S. economy lost at least $ 6 billion. At this time, almost 800,000 Federal employees were fired or worked without pay. The closure began on December 22 due to the requirement of the President of trump to allocate $ 5.7 billion wall along the US border and Mexico. After 35 days in the evening trump has signed a three-week funding bill, officially putting an end to the shutdown.
- The longest in US history, the shutdown has created problems for taxpayers because of lack of staff and chaos in the internal revenue Service (IRS). During the 35-day shutdown, the IRS said only a small proportion of calls from taxpayers, and this figure practically has not improved within the first week of filing, after the closing of the government was terminated.
- Federal employees 2 times missed wages due to the long shutdown in the United States.