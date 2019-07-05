Trump has promised that the U.S. will soon return to the moon and planting a flag on Mars (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump has promised to build on the successes of the U.S. in space: to send a new expedition to the moon and Mars, reports RIA “Novosti”. Promises trump sounded, among other things, in Washington during his keynote address in honor of independence Day on 4 July.

“For Americans, nothing is impossible, – he said, listing the achievements of the US and its citizens in previous years and mentioning Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham bell and others. – Exactly 50 years ago, the world watched as astronauts with nerves of steel landed on the moon and install it on our great American flag. We are going back to the moon very soon, and soon after this install the American flag on Mars,” said trump.

Recall that in mid-may of this year, trump promised to allocate additional $ 1.6 billion to the NASA budget for exploration of the moon and Mars. The head of state explained that it had decided to include additional funds in the budget that the United States could “go back into space on a Grand scale”.

In March, Vice-President Mike Pence said that at the request of the White house to NASA over the next five years are to be arranged by the flight of American astronauts to the moon.

The landing of U.S. astronauts on the moon was part of the space program “Apollo”. It was adopted by NASA in 1961 and ended in 1975.

The first landing occurred on September 12, 1961, during the expedition “Apollo-11”: have walked on the moon Neil Armstrong and buzz Aldrin. Then Armstrong said, standing on the moon’s surface, the famous phrase “one Small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.

In the framework of the Apollo program, American astronauts were on the moon 6 times, the last landing took place in 1972.

It was planned for at least three more lunar expeditions, but due to budget cuts, NASA never managed to implement. Ever since NASA sent to the moon only automatic research vehicles without astronauts.