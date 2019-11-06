Trump has pushed Zelensky: new evidence arose
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sandland, one of the most important figures in the ongoing “Ukrainedate” suddenly substantially changed his testimony on this time. Monday, 3 November, he formally submitted the U.S. Congress, numerous amendments to the transcript of his speech before members of three congressional committees that are conducting an investigation within the procedure of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump. Recall, the reason for its inception was a phone conversation between trump and the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskiy, which took place on 25 July.
The Democrats, based on the official notes U.S. intelligence officer, whose name is kept in secret, saying that the U.S. President had exceeded his authority and caused damage to the national security of the country, trying to exert pressure on the head of a sovereign state, i.e. the President of Ukraine. These outrageous actions trump has taken allegedly with the purpose of obtaining personal political gain.
First, he needed dirt on his potential rival, former Vice President of the USA Joe Biden. And the White house expect to receive from the Ukrainian authorities. Second, trump wanted to convince the American voters that in 2016 Ukraine intervened in the presidential election in the United States, giving Democrats at the peak of the American campaign data compromised Paul Manafort, the head of the election headquarters of the trump.
A telephone conversation between the two presidents was the culmination of the efforts of the White house in this direction. Democrats argue that on 25 July, trump personally announced Zelensky terms of further support of Ukraine from the United States. The President of the United States used unacceptable in relations between the two States principle “service for service”.
Ambassador Sandland took an active part in the preparation and implementation of this plan. Such a conclusion can be drawn from the testimony of other witnesses who had interviewed members of the three committees of the U.S. Congress. The diplomat is a co-author of the text of the statement by Joe Biden and his son hunter, as well as on the Ukrainian hackers who had allegedly helped to get the dirt on Manafort. This statement the President Zelensky was officially started in Kyiv. Without it, he could forget about the meeting with trump. Without that trump was not going to unfreeze U.S. military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 391 million dollars.
However, in a cunning plan intervened caring employee of U.S. intelligence, who informed the Congress about what is happening. Zelensky did not make a statement. Trump thawed assistance and met with the Ukrainian President in September. But it did not save the White house from the beginning of procedure of impeachment.
Gordon Lindland had one of the first to testify to members of Congress. He did it 3 Oct. Then, the Ambassador consistently denied all allegations of the Democrats. He argued that the pressure on Kiev not proved that the principle “service for service” has not been applied.
Then all of the hearing on the “Ukrainedate” passed in the closed mode. Recently, however, the House of representatives of the United States Congress adopted an important resolution that launched the impeachment process in full swing. The document allowed to make public transcripts of all those interviewed. And here Sandland worried. He and other witnesses testified under oath. And if he lied, it gives grounds for bringing him to justice. Perjury is a serious crime. Sandland decided that it would be better to amend.
Mention only the most significant changes in the testimony of the US Ambassador to the EU. Sandland recognized that the principle “service for service” were used not only the White house but were “basic negotiations” with representatives of the new authorities in Ukraine. He also confirmed that the suspension of military aid was used as a means of pressure on Kiev. Such large discrepancies in their updated testimony with what he said a month ago, Sandland explains to his forgetfulness. Now he “refreshed memory”, “had a number of conversations with other witnesses,” which allowed him to reconstruct the events of recent months. Among other things, “clarify” is 400 pages of printed text!
“I remember now that you spoke personally with Mr. Ermak and told him that the United States likely will not resume aid until Ukraine does not speak with anti-corruption statement, which we discussed for many weeks…“says the now Sandland. The Ambassador stressed: “I have always believed that the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine was a wrong decision”. Their concern he had expressed to the Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence during their meeting in Warsaw September.
Sandland confirms that trump in private conversations spoke very negatively about Ukraine. The American President was sure that Kiev in 2016 played on the side of Hillary Clinton and Democrats. Trump, according to Sandland, repeatedly said: “They tried to stop me, tried to blame me”.
The Ambassador was confident that the President convinced me, his personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani. It was he, according to Sandland, is behind all this history with the dirt on Biden. The whole policy of the White house in Kiev was formed on the basis of what Giuliani said Trump. “For all of us, it was clear that a key figure that influenced the change in the attitude of the President of Ukraine, was Mr. Giuliani, “writes in his new statement Sandland.
He says he was disappointed when President trump personally gave the order to turn on Giuliani in the process of negotiations with representatives of the new Ukrainian authorities. Sandland now considers the actions of a personal lawyer of the President as illegal.
The Chairman of the house Committee on intelligence, Democrat Adam Schiff called the new testimony Sandland “the most severe blow to the strategy of protecting” selected by President trump. “The transcript demonstrates how advanced trump attempts to put pressure on Ukraine to force it to serve his personal political objectives, “he wrote on Twitter Schiff.
In the White house pretend that nothing happened. The impression is that the assistants trump read some other interpretation. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said: “Ambassador Sandland explicitly States that he “knew (and still knows) when, why and on whose authority assistance has been suspended”. He also said that “suggests” that this was the reason, but can’t name a single reliable source for this assumption“.
It remains to add that Gordon Sandland was considered still reliable man trump. 62-year-old Republican owned Bank Aspen Capital and a hotel chain in several U.S. States. It’s expensive hotels. Company Sandland Provenance Hotels specializiruetsya on the reconstruction and restoration of historic buildings, altering them under the luxury hotels. In 2017 it of Sandland contributed a million dollars to the inauguration ceremony of the trump. The President in debt does not remain — in may 2018, he appointed Gordon Ambassador to the European Union.
We will remind, after the publication of American media the transcript of the testimony to Congress of former U.S. Ambassador in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch trump said that he was not personally acquainted with Jovanovic, and Zelensky was not a fan of it.
