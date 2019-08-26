Trump has quarreled with leaders of the G7 because of Russia: details of incident
Monday, August 26, in the French resort town of Biarritz will host the third and final day of the summit of leaders of the countries “Big seven”.
On Sunday, a surprise to the American delegation was the appearance at the summit the Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, and on Saturday the sharpest debate was the issue of the return of Russia in this elite club of developed countries.
It is not yet time for Russia
That G7 leaders discussed the possibility of Russia’s return, told reporters Donald trump.
“There are people who would like to see Russia back. I think this would be useful for much of anything in the world. I think it would be positive. There are those who agree with me, and we discuss it. Don’t know what exactly we will make the decision, but last night we were discussing Russia — do we want to invite her to come back or not,” said Sunday Donald trump.
The proposal, however, trump has not met understanding at the summit.
“(Conversation) became a little tense about the idea that the G7 is the club of liberal democracies… this view is clearly not shared by the tramp”, — quotes Reuters an unnamed official.
Trump believes that it would make sense to bring Putin to negotiate on some issues, such as Syria and Iran, given the fact that Russia is a key player.
However, other G7 leaders, as reported with reference to diplomatic circles to AFP, believe that it is still too early to return to Russia in the group.
Russia ceased to invite to meetings of the “Big eight” after the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in the South-East of Ukraine.
The President of France macron believes that to revive the “Big eight” with Russia now, when the Ukrainian conflict is not solved, it would be a sign of weakness on the part of leading world powers.
The head of the European Council Donald Tusk also did not agree with the American President. According to Tusk, now the G7 countries all the more reason not to rush with the return of Russia in “group of eight” than in 2014, when she was expelled from the G8.
Donald trump, meanwhile, admitted that the Russian President will be invited to the next G7 summit, which will be held in the USA in 2020, as a guest.
Surprise for trump
Sunday at one of the meetings of the G7 has had a Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, and, as reported from Biarritz, it was a surprise for Donald trump and the American delegation.
After a brief participation in the talks, Zarif said the conversation was constructive, and announced on Twitter that “the road ahead is difficult, but its worth a try”.
On Friday, the eve of the summit, Zarif met in Paris with French President Makron.
The relationship between Iran and the United States deteriorated sharply after the us withdrawal from the Treaty in 2015 on the Iranian nuclear program.
Five other parties to this Treaty, including France and Russia, remain committed to the agreement, however, Iran had increased its nuclear programme in response to Washington’s actions.
Emmanuel macron is actively trying to mitigate the friction that arose between Iran and the United States and the countries participating in the Treaty, but trump apparently skeptical of his mediation efforts.
“We will conduct our own work, but, you know, I can’t stop people from talking. If they want to talk, let them talk,” — said the American President.
The summit “the Big seven”, which includes France, Germany, UK, Italy, Canada, USA and Japan, held in Biarritz from 24 to 26 August.
On Monday, as expected, the G7 leaders will discuss the plan with technical and financial assistance in extinguishing fires in the Amazon. The situation in Brazil, according to the President of France Makron, acquires the proportions of an international crisis.
According to reports from Biarritz, the parties are close to signing the relevant agreement.
The meeting discussed a wide range of problems, including “Brakcet”, fires in the Amazon forests, the Iranian problem and international trade.
A forum of the leading industrialized powers since 1998, was “the eight” with the participation of Russia, but in June 2014 due to the annexation by Russia of the Crimea members of the club decided not to go to the next G8 summit in Sochi and gathered without Russia in Brussels.
