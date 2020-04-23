Trump has restricted the immigration of coronavirus: who it will affect
On April 22 the President of the United States Donald trump signed a decree ogranichivayutsya immigration into the country, writes the BBC. It will be valid for 60 days and then can be removed or renewed. Understand who will be affected by the restrictions.
The main reason for the introduction of new restrictive measures, the President called concern for the preservation of “jobs for our great American citizens” against the backdrop of a pandemic coronavirus.
Shortly thereafter, the text of the presidential decree was published on the official website of the White house.
One concerns the ban
The new ban will apply only to foreigners who have not applied for immigration papers in the US and now abroad. It applies to foreigners living outside the United States and want to legally migrate to the US through immigrant visas or green cards, with some exceptions.
On topic: With the support trump: in the United States, there were mass protests against quarantine
The migration policy Institute, an independent thinktank, has estimated that the decree will block the issuance of approximately 26,000 green cards per month or 52 000 during the entire 60-day period. It should be noted that the pandemic has greatly stopped the flow of immigration in the United States: the country has imposed restrictions on the border, all visa services have been suspended and the admission of refugees.
Anyone not covered by the ban
The prohibition does not apply to foreigners who already have an immigrant visa in the United States, holders of existing green cards or citizens of other States residing in the United States, and intend to get legal residence in the country, based on current immigration rules.
The decree does not apply to spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens; health workers, including doctors and nurses who “take part in the fight against Covid-19”; of US military personnel, their spouses and children; anyone who serves in law enforcement or national security services. The Directive also does not concern the issuance of visas for investors. To obtain such a document, the foreigner must invest in the American economy from 500 thousand dollars to 1 million and two years to create at least 10 jobs.
In addition, the new restrictions do not apply to foreigners, a move which in the United States in the interests of American law enforcement or national security interests, as well as candidates for special visas available to the citizens of Iraq and Afghanistan who had assisted American troops.
Separately, the President said trump in a press briefing, ban also will not apply to seasonal agricultural workers temporarily coming to the United States on work visas to participate in the harvest.
When the decree will come into force
According to trump signed the document, the decree will enter into force on 23 April at 23:59 Eastern time.
How long until the ban
Officially, the decree will be valid for 60 days from the date of publication, but the text States the possibility of renewal: “Not later than 50 days from the document’s entry into force, the head of the Department of homeland security, in consultation with the head of the Department of labor and the Secretary of state can extend or change the expiry date of the decree”, — the document says.
Why the ban
The new Executive decree of the President of the United States immediately supported his supporters and criticized by opponents.
“Now tens of millions of Americans want to get back to work, but can’t do that, so the President took a step in the right direction,” said CNN Roy Beck, President of the conservative organization Numbers USA, advocating for the restriction of immigration.
The President’s opponents believe this is a political decision, reminding that Donald trump back in campaign 2016 is required to reduce immigration in the United States, and then attempted to introduce more restrictive measures to enter the country.
Over the past few weeks nearly 22 million Americans do applied for unemployment benefits, but analysts believe that the next President of trump is unlikely to affect the statistics.
According to a recent study by the migration policy Institute (Migration Policy Institute), immigrants now occupy only 17% of all jobs in the U.S., but they play a key role in the fight against the epidemic.
Suffice it to say that immigrants in USA are 29% of doctors, 38% of social workers who provide patients care at home, 34% of drivers of public transport and 16% of sales in grocery stores.
How is the situation now with immigration?
According to immigration lawyers, the new ban does not make sense. On 20 March this year in connection with the coronavirus pandemic the U.S. state Department announced a temporary cessation of issuance and immigration, tourist and work visas.
A few days earlier, on 16 March, the US immigration service also announced the suspension indefinitely, “any physical contact” with those wishing to obtain immigration documents. Officers transferred to remote work, so undone was any interview, the surrender necessary to obtain a green card biometric data and the ceremony of entry into American citizenship.
“Immigration continues to issue documents that have already been submitted, but this only applies to applicants who are physically present in the United States. Any applications filed outside the United States and so are not considered for more than a month”, — said the lawyer Natalia Vikul who found it difficult to imagine why the US President signed a new decree, which limits what was already suspended.
bookmark