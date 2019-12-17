Trump has signed a decree on combating anti-Semitism: not all Jews approve of it
The decree on combating anti-Semitism, signed by the President of the United States Donald trump, criticized the part of American Jews among the opponents of the President. Some fear that the decree infringes upon the freedom of speech and Assembly, while others worry that they will now associate with the policy of the government of Israel. About it writes BBC.
In the “Decree on combating anti-Semitism,” which trump signed during a reception at the White house on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, said that anti-Semitism is now subject to the section of the civil rights Act of 1964, which prohibits state funding for those programs or organizations that preach discrimination based on race or national origin.
While anti-Semitism is treated in the decree as the hostility to the Jews, and not Jews at all.
“Although Chapter 6 of the “civil rights Act” and does not cover discrimination based on religion, Chapter 6 does not exclude the protection of persons who face discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin, and on the basis of belonging to a group that sends certain religious rites. Discrimination against Jews can be seen as a violation of article 6″, — stated in the decree.
Most Jewish organizations support and combat anti-Semitism in General, and the decree of the President of trump in particular.
Orthodox Union — the largest organization uniting many of the Jewish communities of the United States — stated that “applauds” the decision of trump.
“This decree brings to life what has long been accomplished as the leaders of both parties in Congress and the Orthodox Union and other Jewish organizations” — reads the statement of the Union.
As for criticism, the decree was condemned, for example, the New York Times — that he equates Judaism to nationality.
Kouchner: you just don’t understand
Critics responded in the same New York Times son-in-law of Donald trump, Jared Kushner, under whose leadership, according to the American press, was developed in the decree.
“A hurried criticism of the decree, not understanding his reasons. The decree does not say that a Jew is a nationality. It only States that the Jews fall under the protection of anti-discrimination law if they are discriminated against on ethnic, racial, or ethnic characteristics,” explained Kushner.
However, on the part of American Jews, like other opponents of the trump, there are other issues to the decree, in addition to equating or not equating religion to a national.
In the decree itself, in the beginning, says that it is aimed primarily against anti-Semitism in universities and colleges.
In many College campuses USA popular left-wing ideas and movements, including the movement in defense of Palestinian rights.
“I think in reality […] universities, for fear of losing Federal funding, will try poprizhat criticizing the policy of the Israeli authorities, although it really is freedom of political speech,” said the former head of the office for civil rights in one of the departments of the United States Jocelyn Samuels.
In response to the same, as predicted by the Samuels, universities will receive legal claims from critics of Israel.
Rabbi of Chicago Seth Limmer said that Jewish students must be protected from anti-Semitism of some leftists, but he is not sure that the decree trump here to help.
“This decree should have shut that slippery slope where freedom of speech and protest turns into anti-Semitism. But I was always convinced that the protest can not be suppressed, just plugging people mouth,” said Limmer.
Anti-Zionism = anti-Semitism?
The decree trump on combating anti-Semitism and criticized for the fact that it contains a reference to the definition and examples of anti-Semitism, approved three years ago by the International Union of victims of the Holocaust (MPICH, International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance).
The decree emphasized that the examples and definition are not legally binding, but some Jewish organizations are still afraid that the authorities of the United States, following the example SPIH, will equate to anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism, i.e. criticism of Israeli policies up to the non-recognition of the right of Jewish state to exist.
Meanwhile, many American Jews are left-liberal views and, unlike trump, I do not approve Israeli policies towards the Palestinian territories, and some Jewish sects and does not approve of the existence of the Jewish state.
Finally, the third area of criticism of the decree is a suspicion that trump signed him not so much to protect Jews, but in order to show their underlying electorate, the conservative Christians that he continues to strongly support Israel.
However, some accuse the President and his hypocrisy.
“This administration is constantly winking at white nationalists, and it’s cynicism trying to act like this administration cares about the Jews, when in fact her actions inevitably lead to the fact that Jews feel more at risk,” said the New York Times Jill Jacobs,head of the new York left-liberal Jewish organizations Truah.