Trump has signed the decree about the right of States to the resources of the moon: Russia accused him of privatization of space
The decree States that the US does not recognize the Agreement governing the activities of States on the moon and other celestial bodies, in which the study of the satellite is considered to be the province of all mankind, writes “RBC”. In the Corporation “Rosatom” believe that the American leader signed the decree actually means the seizure of territories of other planets that does not adjust the country to cooperate.
The President of the United States Donald trump signed a decree in support of commercial exploitation of resources on the moon and other celestial bodies, the press service of the White house.
“Americans should have the right to engage in commercial research, production and use of resources in outer space in accordance with the applicable legislation”, — stated in the decree.
Thus in the document it is noted that the space is both legally and physically serves as a “unique space for human activities and the United States do not consider it as a universal domain”, so the country’s policy should be directed to “encourage international support for the production and use of resources in space.”
In particular, the US does not recognize the Agreement governing the activities of States on the moon and other celestial bodies, is noted in the decree.
“In this regard, the Secretary should resist any attempt on the part of any other state or international organization to interpret the moon Agreement as reflecting or in any other manner expressing customary international law”, — stated in it.
In the Agreement governing the activities of States on the moon and other celestial bodies, adopted by the UN General Assembly resolution in December 1979, it is argued that the exploration and use of the satellite is considered to be the province of all mankind and is for all countries of the world. States that are engaged in the study of the moon, should be guided by the principles of cooperation and mutual assistance.
“The moon is not subject to national assignment neither by Declaration on it of the sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means”, — underlined in the agreement.
Deputy head of Corporation “Rosatom” noted that “the aggressive plans of the actual seizure of territories of other planets hardly set the country for fruitful cooperation”, quoted by “RBC”.
“In history have been examples where one country has decided to begin to capture territory in their interests — we all remember what came of it”, — said Saveliev.
Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called unacceptable attempts to “privatization” of the space, commenting on the decree of the President of the United States, the correspondent reports “RBC”.
“Any privatisation of space in one form or another, and now I don’t know if this can be regarded as an attempt of privatization of the space — such attempts would be unacceptable,” — said Peskov.
According to him, such solutions it is necessary to give a legal assessment.
Trump demanded “at any price” to send Americans to the moon in March 2019, giving it to NASA for five years. After that, the Agency announced the space program “Artemis”, consisting of two stages — the landing of the crew with first woman on the moon and flying on the moon with the creation of it infrastructure. For this project the President promised to give NASA an additional $1.6 billion In September of the same year joined the program Australia.
In early February, trump has asked Congress to allocate money for the program of manned flights to Mars and the moon. It is necessary that “the next man and the first woman on the moon were American astronauts, and <…> to America was the first country to set its flag on Mars,” he said.
