Trump has spoken out about the scandalous conversation with Zelensky
The President of the United States Donald trump insists he didn’t say anything wrong during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. Trump’s statement came after us media reported about the alleged attempts of pressure from trump on the Ukrainian President and the requirement to conduct an investigation against the son of Joe Biden.
“I had a good conversation with the new President of Ukraine. Nothing was said of such that could be interpreted as a mistake, “said trump. He once again accused the American media of fabricating fakes.
According to trump, claims Joe Biden is in any case “a complete disaster”. Biden, recall, urged the office of the US President to make public the transcript of a telephone conversation trump and Zelensky.
We will remind, on September 25 in new York is scheduled to meet trump and Zelensky. The dialogue will be held in the framework of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting it is planned to discuss energy relations between Ukraine and China, reforms in the economy.
