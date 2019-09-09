Trump has stated its readiness to join the negotiations Zelensky and Putin
The US President Donald trump said that he was ready to join the negotiations for peace in Ukraine if necessary to the participants. This writes the “Voice of America”.
On the question of US ready to join the negotiations in the Normandy format, trump responded positively: “If they want me to join, I would have joined in (to the negotiations — ed.)”, — said the American leader.
In addition, on Saturday, trump commended exchange of prisoners, calling it “a very big and positive” step. This he traditionally wrote on Twitter.
Russia and Ukraine just swapped large numbers of prisoners. Very good news, perhaps a first giant step to peace. Congratulations to both countries!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019.
and expressed the hope that he will be the first step to peace. In turn, the US special representative on Ukraine Kurt Volker said he was very glad to see the return of the Ukrainian sailors home and the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia. He also expressed hope that this step will provide impetus for further exchange of prisoners, restoration of the cease-fire and progress towards full implementation of the Minsk agreements.
