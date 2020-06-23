Trump has suspended the issuance of work visas and green cards before the end of 2020: an American company against
The administration of U.S. President Donald trump has temporarily suspended the entry of some foreign workers in the United States, which is seen as the release of jobs for Americans. Despite strong opposition from many businesses , the economy is experiencing hard times due to pandemic coronavirus. About it writes The Guardian.
A presidential Declaration released on Monday, June 22, will extend the ban on the issuance of new green cards before the end of the year, and also freeze the results of many temporary work visas, including H-1B visa, which allows employers to hire foreign workers with specialized knowledge and are widely used by technology companies and multinational corporations.
The administration has made efforts to preserve jobs in the United States in the economic downturn. A senior official, who spoke with journalists under condition of anonymity, estimated that the restrictions would free up 525 000 jobs for Americans.
Who is subject to the restrictions
At a briefing for journalists, the administration said the freeze, which will enter into force on 24 June and will run until the end of the year, will affect about 525,000 people, writes the BBC.
This includes approximately 170 000 people affected by the decision to extend the ban on the issuance of new green cards.
Introduced a temporary ban for visas H-1B, which are used for skilled workers, H-2B for seasonal workers, L – for employees transferred within the company, and J visas for exchange programs, interns, programs, au pair, work and travel. Under the Ordinance falls and visa which is for spouses and children, owners of these types of visas, writes “Voice of America”.
Will provide incentives for food industry workers, who make up about 15% of H-2B visas. Medical professionals providing assistance in the fight against coronaviruses, remains will be protected from freezing for the issuance of green cards.
The decree does not apply to those who are already in the United States, as well as spouses and children of U.S. citizens, seasonal workers in the field of food and foreigners whose entry meets the national interests of the United States.
What was the reaction of the American company
Large technology companies such as Amazon, Google and Twitter have spoken out against new restrictions on immigration.
Amazon in its statement called the move “shortsighted,” saying that “prevention of entry into the country of highly qualified specialists and facilitate the recovery of the US economy threatens the global competitiveness of the United States.”
“Immigration has made an enormous contribution to the economic success of the country, making it a world leader in technology, said Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO. — We are disappointed by this statement — we will continue to support immigrants and to work to expand opportunities for all”.
And Jessica Herrera-Flanagan, Vice President of Twitter on public policy and philanthropy, said: “the ban undermines the greatest economic asset of the United States: diversity. People from all over the world come here to join our workforce, pay taxes and contribute to our global competitiveness in the world arena”.
The ban, although temporary, can lead to serious restructuring of legal immigration, if it will become permanent. Also discusses long-term changes aimed at asylum-seekers, and high-tech workers.
BSA, a group that represents big companies-software developers, urged the administration to reconsider the changes, in particular, in program H-1B, stating that they will impede economic recovery, hindering critical positions.
Pro-immigration group with strong support from Silicon valley’s FWD.us, said that these actions “not only hinder efforts to save lives, but also to prevent the creation of jobs and hurt our economy, since our country is trying to recover”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On April 22 the President of the United States Donald trump has signed a decree to limit immigration into the country.
- Trump is considering the suspension of the issuance of the number of work visas, including H-1B, due to the mass unemployment in the US because of the pandemic coronavirus infection.
bookmark