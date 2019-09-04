Trump has threatened China with serious consequences in the case of a tightening of trade negotiations (PHOTO)

Loading...

The US President Donald trump on Tuesday warned China that if the us-China trade agreement will be signed after his re-election to the presidency in 2020, the conditions of the contract will be much tougher than expected now. About it reports “Interfax”.

“Think of what will happen to China when I win. The deal will be much tougher! However, the collapse network of suppliers, and (Chinese. – Approx. “Interfax”) business, jobs and money evaporate!” – trump wrote in his microblog Twitter.

The American leader also claims that China is the current administration, trump would like to deal with another, which would allow Beijing to continue “robbing US”. While trump praised the loss of Washington from the old trade policy of the United States at 600 billion dollars a year.

At the same time, the us leader said that the US is making great progress in trade negotiations with China.

In July, trump has accused Chinese authorities of delaying trade negotiations pending the outcome of the US presidential election of 2020. Then trump promised that if re-elected in this election, Washington’s position will become tougher.

September 1, 2019 in the United States has enacted a new 15-cent duty on goods of Chinese exports with a total cost of 112 billion dollars a year, including clothing, shoes and electronics (e.g., Apple Watch). Now fees apply for more than two-thirds imported from China to the United States of goods of mass consumption. So, duties relate to 87% of Chinese textile products purchased United States, and 52% of the shoes. Many American companies have warned that this situation will lead to a jump in product prices.

15 December, as expected, the US will impose 15 percent tariffs on Chinese goods worth $ 160 billion. Under the restrictions you will get laptops and mobile phones.

In China from September 1, 2019, began to operate retaliatory fees for the importation of American products, including soybean seed, oil and pharmaceutical products. 2 September, Beijing announced that it has filed a complaint against the new American duties the world trade organization (WTO).

Trade negotiations the United States and China stalled at the end of may and still have not resumed. According to Bloomberg, Washington and Beijing have so far not been able to agree on the conditions of restarting the talks. Agency sources report that the United States invites China to set certain parameters of the next round of negotiations, but the proposal remained unanswered, while the representatives of China had invited Washington to abandon the introduction of new duties, but found no support.