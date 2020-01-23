Trump has threatened the European Union’s high tariffs

The US President Donald trump has threatened the European Union with high tariffs if the EU will refuse a trade agreement with America. He stated this after a meeting in Davos with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen according to CNBC.

Трамп пригрозил Европейскому союзу высокими тарифами

According to trump, the EU has no other choice but to conclude the bargain with the United States.

“If something does not work, we have to take action, and will result in very high tariffs on cars and other things that come into our country,” — said the American President.

While trump has said he will be very surprised if he will have to introduce tariffs.

