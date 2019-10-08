Trump has threatened to destroy the economy of Turkey: what is happening
The US President Donald trump said that would destroy the economy of Turkey, if she violated the agreement and will not control the captured ISIS fighters and their families. We will remind, in a network there was an odd photo of the President of Turkey Erdogan in the Kremlin Putin.
About this trump wrote on Twitter the next day after the decision to withdraw American forces from the North-East of Syria.
“As I have firmly stated before and just once again, I note that, if Turkey will do what I by his great and incomparable wisdom, think outside, I will totally ruin and destroy the economy of Turkey (I did before)”, — wrote trump.
Note that even in February, the Pentagon issued a warning that without constant military pressure ISIS will not for more than a year to regain territory in Syria.
In early October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey intends to launch a military operation in the North-East of Syria, because the United States has not fulfilled its promise of establishing a security zone in the area, which is under Kurdish “the people’s protection Units”.
Recall that in late September, the US imposed new sanctions against Russia over Syria.
