Trump increased duties on import from China: what will grow and how Americans react
The administration of U.S. President Donald trump has officially announced an increase in duties on Chinese imports with a volume of $ 300 billion, still 5 percent, which will be carried out in three phases, from September 1 to December 15. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Hundreds of American companies engaged in retail trade, manufacturing, shoes, toys, and technology companies have warned that this will lead to higher prices.
In the official notice of the U.S. Trade representative States that levy a 15 percent duty will start from 00:01 Sunday and will apply to the portion of the list of goods from China worth more than $ 125 billion.
Customs and border protection the United States will levy a 15 percent duty on items worth $ 300 billion since December 15. This will affect cell phones, laptops, toys and clothing.
Trump announced the increase in fees from 10 to 15 per cent on Friday, August 23, go to the next round of escalation of the trade war between the US and China.
Previously, Beijing imposed duties on American goods a total capacity of 75 billion dollars, including oil.
Press Secretary of the U.S. trade representative stated that his Agency will publish in the Federal Register a separate notice with details of the planned trump raising taxes to 30 percent for goods worth $ 250 billion, which is already subject to duties of 25 percent. The notification will contain the procedures for collecting public input to this step.
It is unclear whether the resumes of the delegation of the US-China talks in September, as previously thought, us officials.
Trump said he could make a “quick agreement” with China to increase the chances of his re-election in 2020.
However, he said that “this is the wrong agreement”, adding that he would prefer “to do the right thing”.
According to him, the second approach requires a more rigid position and longer negotiations. He added that Federal aid to farmers is financed from fees levied on Chinese goods.
Hundreds of retailers, manufacturers obvui and business groups urged trump to abandon the proposed duties, warning that they will lead to higher consumer prices and would cause a reduction in jobs.
More than 160 other associations, including the National Federation of retailers Association the retail leaders industry Association and equipment manufacturers also called on trump to defer fees.
According to them, it will hit Americans in the midst of the busy holiday shopping season.
Soon it may be difficult to find a product the Chinese production on the shelves, which has risen due to new tariffs in the United States. About it writes USA Today.
It is not clear what part of the new tariffs will be transferred to the American consumer, and how much can be absorbed by the American retailers, but, at least, some of them may lead to an increase in retail prices.
Here are some of the products that can be affected:
September rates: 15%
Drinks: tea, coffee, Irish and Scottish whiskey, liqueurs, wine, brandy, vodka and tequila.
Baby products: diapers, pacifiers, nipples for feeding, baby formula, high chairs and children’s clothing.
Meat and dairy products: beef, lamb, ham, geese, quail, sausage, milk, cream, yogurt, sour cream, butter and cheese.
Vegetables and fruits: tomatoes, lettuce, pumpkin, bananas, avocados, grapefruit, watermelons, melons and papaya.
Long-term products: olive oil, maple syrup, bubble gum, cocoa powder, chocolate, pasta and condensed milk.
Clothing and accessories: suits, jackets, trousers, shorts, skirts, shirts, underwear, pajamas, sweaters, dresses, gloves, shoes, outerwear and watches.
Live animals: cattle, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, camels, rabbits, horses, whales, dolphins, foxes and reptiles.
Miscellaneous: glasses, contact lenses, sunglasses, Golf carts, motorcycles, flowers, plants, blinds, shutters, bedding, Wallpaper, books, dictionaries, books, printing calendars, wigs, glasses, precious stones, iron, steel, aluminum, sewing machine, alarm clocks, pianos, musical instruments, brooms, pencils, pens, sanitary napkins and tampons.
October rates: 30%
Drinks: juices, including orange, grape, tomatoes and pineapple, beer from malt, some wine and water.
Long-term products: honey, jams, peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, flour, flax seed, quinoa, oil, dates, figs and nuts, including almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts and pecans.
Vegetables and fruit: cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, radishes, beets, cucumbers, onions, celery, mushrooms, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, coconuts, pineapples, fresh apples, peas, strawberries, and dried fruits.
Personal hygiene: perfumes, cosmetics, shampoos, deodorants, bath salts, soap, clippers hair, vaseline and sunscreen.
Seafood: bass, swordfish, lobster, tilapia, tuna, sardines, caviar, crab, crab meat, eel, oysters, scallops, shrimp and fish sticks.
Miscellaneous: food is for dogs or cats tobacco, cigars, coal, sand, natural gas, metals, paint, ink, film, vinyl floors, suitcases, some bags, gloves, plywood sheets, paper, toilet paper, notebooks, binders, yarn, wool, fabrics, carpets, mirrors, vacuum cleaners, wipers, and furniture.
December rates: 15%
Technical equipment: cell phones, game consoles, led bulbs, cameras instant print cameras and microwave ovens.
Baby products: strollers, baby monitors, baby walkers, baby seats, Playground and swings.
Personal care: brushes for shaving, hair brushes, nail brushes, combs, hair accessories, hot hair dryers and electric irons.
Miscellaneous: fireworks, curtains, photo albums, children’s drawings, books, drawing or coloring books, printed greeting cards, washing machines, household type, ceiling fans, electric blankets, bedspreads, pet toys, camping goods, umbrellas, music boxes, musical instruments, lighters, scales, sleeping bags, toys, magic tricks, confetti, roller skates and fishing rods.
The reaction to this decision was not long in coming, more than 200 companies-manufacturers of footwear sent Trump a letter asking them not to impose new duties on goods from China. This writes RTVI.
Among the companies including Adidas, Converse, Crocs, Nike, Foot Locker, JC Penney and others. It is reported that a letter has also been sent to the head of the Department of Finance Steven Mnuchin and other high-level officials involved in trade negotiations with China. The letter was signed and a small Shoe stores.
“There is no doubt that the new toll is a hidden tax that will pay U.S. citizens and their families,” the letter reads.
“Because of September’s imposition of duties on most footwear products from China, including almost all leather shoes, hard-working American workers and families will not be able to avoid the damage caused by this tax increase,” – said in the letter the companies sent to Trump.
President and Executive Director of the Association of distributors and retail sellers shoes USA Matt priest said that the tariffs will prevent job creation. He expressed hope that trump listens to the Americans and stop this “unnecessary trade war.”