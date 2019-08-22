Trump intends to cancel citizenship by birth
If such decision is accepted, it will undoubtedly lead to protracted legal disputes.
The US President Donald trump said that he is “very seriously” considering the termination of the right to the granting of citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to parents non-Americans, writes “Voice of America”.
Trump mentioned it in an interview with reporters when he left the White house for a speech in Louisville, Kentucky. According to him, the granting of citizenship by right of birth – it is “frankly ridiculous”.
“We are studying this issue very, very seriously,” he said.
Trump is not the first to raise the subject, similar statements he made in October.
But the offer of citizenship will inevitably result in protracted legal disputes about whether a President to change the perception that the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives the right to citizenship to every child born in the U.S. regardless of the immigration status of the parents.
Conservative lawyer James Ho, who trump was appointed judge of the Federal court of appeal, wrote in 2006, before his appointment that citizenship by birth “protect the children [of illegal immigrants] is not less than the descendants of the passengers of the ship Mayflower”, which was one of the first British settlers reached the shores of America.
However, according to trump, his lawyers assured him that this change can be introduced “just decree”. He brought this argument, while still a presidential candidate, when he called citizenship by birth “a magnet for illegal immigration,” and promised to end it.
Data on the number of women who come to the US to give birth to a child, no. According to the Center for immigration studies, advocating for tougher immigration laws, in 2012, about 36 thousand women born outside of the United States arrived the country, gave birth to a baby and then left.
In places like Florida, there has been a boom in so-called “maternity tourism.”
Every year hundreds of Russians come to the US to give birth to a child, paying 20-50 thousand dollars to brokers who provide them with travel documents, accommodation and hospital stay. A significant number of women from China and Nigeria have also come to the US for the same reason.
Trump’s statement came amid the ongoing attempts of the administration to make changes in immigration policy, proposed his uncompromising advisors.
On Wednesday, the Department of homeland security announced the termination of long-standing Federal agreement that would limit the duration of detention of immigrant children in detention.