Trump introduces new sanctions against Russia: what Putin punished this time
US introduces new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of the family Skrobala in Salisbury.
According to “true European”, referring to Politico, President trump has already signed the corresponding decree.
Specifically, what kind of sanctions in question the publication does not specify.
Last year the administration of the trump introduced the first package of sanctions in the case of poisoning in Salisbury. The law required that the President must enter a second round of sanctions if it should prove impossible to establish that the state stopped the use of chemical weapons.
American intelligence agencies have not found such a confirmation in respect of Russia, which continues to deny responsibility for the attack on Skrobala.
The Department of state and the Ministry of Finance of the USA has prepared a package of sanctions at the end of March, reported Reuters, but the President did not sign the decree.
Earlier this week, the leaders of the foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. house of representatives Democrat Eliot Engel and Republican Michael mccaul urged trump to enter the second package of sanctions against Russia.
Recall that former Russian military intelligence officer and his daughter was poisoned in March 2018. British intelligence accused of poisoning Russian GRU officers, who specially came for this in Salisbury.
In response, the United States and European countries expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and the United States in August 2018, introduced the first round of sanctions against Russia.
