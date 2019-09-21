Trump introduces sanctions against the National Bank of Iran, latest official financial source for the country (PHOTOS)

The President of the United States Donald trump announced the introduction of sanctions against the National Bank of Iran, threatening the last official source of funding for the Islamic Republic, reports TASS with reference to the American TV channel CBS.

According to the channel, such a statement the President made at the White house on Friday before the talks with the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison in the oval office.

Reporters noted that, according to the American leader, is the highest level of sanctions. The trump stressed that these sanctions are “very large, very high,” said CBS. The head of the U.S. Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that we are talking about sanctions against Iran for the last source of funds.

Warning of the American President on the backdrop of the recent attacks on the national oil company of Saudi Arabia – Saudi Aramco, which Washington accuses Iran.

President trump also said that the United States is always ready to use military force against Iran, reports Reuters.

The American leader asked a question about whether he considers military response options against Tehran.

As earlier told reporters the head of the joint chiefs of staff U.S. army General Joseph Dunford, his “job is to give the President military options, and the decision to resort to military force, must take” the White house.

By trump on Wednesday told journalists, answering their questions in San Diego (California) that does not want war. At the same time, he later admitted that the situation “will not be resolved peacefully”.

We will remind, two oil refinery company Saudi Aramco in Hail and Horise was attacked on the night of September 14, using unmanned aerial vehicles.

The responsibility for this was taken by the rebels, the Houthis of Yemen of the movement “Ansar Allah”. As a result of explosions and fires caused by strikes, mining the world’s largest exporter of crude oil fell by 5.7 million barrels a day from 9.8 million

The United States and Saudi Arabia was blamed for an attack on Iran. Tehran has called the charges groundless.