Trump is not going to meet with the leaders of Iran at the UN General Assembly (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump is not going to meet with the Iranian leadership on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. About it as transfers TASS, he told reporters on Sunday on the South lawn of the White house before leaving for Houston. “Nothing can ever be ruled out, but I have no intention to meet with Iran,” he said.

“But this does not mean that this will not happen, he added. – I am very flexible person, but the intentions there. We meet with many leaders, we organize about 15 meetings, but Iran is not among them”.

74th session of the UN General Assembly to be held in new York next week.

Earlier media have repeatedly reported that at the UN General Assembly may meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with trump. The Iranian side then stated that this meeting is not scheduled. To participate in the UN General Assembly will also, Iranian foreign Minister Javad Zarif, he has already arrived in the United States.