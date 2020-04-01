Trump is not repealed imposed by the Obama sanctions against Russia
The US President Donald trump has extended for one year sanctions against Russia over cyber-attacks against the United States.
About it reports a press-service of the White house, reports “Hvil”.
By the decree of President Barack Obama (during his presidency-ed.) restrictions were imposed in respect of a number of countries representing a threat for States in cyberspace.
“This significant malicious activity in cyberspace still carries extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and the U.S. economy”, — stated in the message of the White House.
This decree allows the Ministry of Finance to impose sanctions against individuals who carry out cyber attacks against the United States, and officials can block accounts and assets in the country.
“I renew a state of emergency, introduced by the decree of April 1, 2015, for one year,” concluded trump.
It should be noted that at the end of January 2020, the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia for destabilizing actions against Ukraine.