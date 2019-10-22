Trump is planning to leave Syria around 200 us military (PHOTOS)

The President of the United States Donald trump is going to support the plans of the Pentagon and leave in Syria, about 200 American military, writes The New York Times citing a senior source in the administration.

According to him, the military, which will be placed in the North-East of the country near the border with Iraq, will confront the terrorist group ISIS*, and to help the Kurdish people’s protection units to control the oil fields.

Trump announced the withdrawal of American troops on 7 October. In the result, the soldiers began to leave the main base in the North-East of the country, reports RTVi. The day before the White house said that US forces will not participate in military operations of Turkey in Northern Syria, and the us military will withdraw from this area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 5 that he was preparing a military operation in North-East Syria to fight with the Kurdish people’s protection units, which Ankara considers a terrorist groups and Washington’s allies. In response, trump has sent Erdogan a letter with a request to abandon the operation and “not to be a fool.”

9 October, Turkey launched a military operation “the Source of peace” in the North of Syria and inflicted air strikes on the town of RAS al-ain and several other Syrian towns on the border of the two countries. The United States criticized Turkey’s actions and imposed sanctions against the Turkish ministries of defence and power of their leaders and the interior Minister.

October 17, Vice President of the United States Michael Pence and Erdogan agreed to suspend military operations in Syria for five days. During this time, Kurdish forces must withdraw from the area of operations. On the same day the U.S. House of representatives approved a resolution against the decision of the President of trump on the withdrawal of American troops from the North-East of Syria.

The US President has already announced a complete withdrawal of troops from Syria at the end of December 2018. Then he said that this will happen as soon as the American army completely wins IG*, which is nearly defeated. If trump would endorse the current proposal of the Pentagon, the second time in ten months will cancel your order.

Recent decisions trump criticized not only by Democrats, but also Republicans and the military. His decision to withdraw from Syria two thousand American troops have led to the fact that as a result of Turkish military operations have killed dozens of Kurdish fighters and hundreds of thousands of civilians lost their homes and became refugees.

Some of the critics believe that the reputation of the United States in the international sphere suffered irreparable damage. A Republican from Texas will Hurd, a member of the intelligence Committee in the House of representatives of the United States Congress called signed on Thursday an agreement on a cease-fire “capitulation” in front of Turkey. Hurd, who previously served in the CIA, has ranked Turkey, NATO member, the “enemies” of America.

“Our enemies and our adversaries, such as Iran, Russia, Turkey, they play chess. Unfortunately, the administration (White house) playing checkers,” said will Hurd.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.