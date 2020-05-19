Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine for the prevention COVID-19: experts say that it may be unsafe
The US President Donald trump said at a briefing in the White house, to prevent infection with coronavirus recently started taking hydroxychloroquine, which experts warn may be unsafe. About it writes BBC.
Chloroquine and its derivative, hydroxychloroquine, are commonly used to treat malaria and lupus.
“I take it for about a week and a half, and I’m still here I’m still here,” said trump.
There is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine may prevent infection with coronavirus, although clinical trials are conducted in USA, UK, Spain and China.
On the question of evidence of efficacy, the tramp replied: “That is my proof, I got a lot of positive feedback about him.”
President trump earlier repeatedly urged to use hydroxychloroquine, indicating that he is accepted by the physicians working with patients with COVID-19.
“You’d be surprised how many people adopt, especially those who work on the front lines of the epidemic — many people take it,” he told reporters.
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines USA (FDA) in April issued a recommendation that evidence of safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to combat the coronavirus there.
The office also drew attention to evidence that the drug can cause serious problems with the heart rhythm in patients with COVID-19.
FDA urged not to use this medication outside hospitals — where its use is permitted as a temporary measure for the treatment COVID-19 in limited cases.
