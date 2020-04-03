Trump is trying to influence the situation in the oil market
The US President Donald trump said that he had held telephone talks with crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, in which they discussed the situation in the oil market.
He wrote about this in his Twitter.
“Just got off the phone with MBS (crown Prince), who spoke with Russian President Putin, and I hope and expect that they will cut production by about 10 million barrels and can be much more, and if that happens, it will be perfect for the oil and gas industry.”
“Maybe even 15 million barrels per day”, — he wrote in the following tweet.
Russian media earlier reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald trump agreed to start consultations on the situation in the oil market. This was stated press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov. The timing of the consultations, he indicated.
To the question, how are the views of Putin and trump at the situation in the oil market, Peskov said: “of Course, there is an understanding that the current pricing environment is not in the interests of our countries.”