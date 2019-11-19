Trump liked the proposal to legislators in the case of impeachment (PHOTO)

Donald trump responded positively to the previously announced proposal of the speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi about the President’s speech before the lawmakers in the investigation of the case of impeachment, reports TASS.

“Our crazy, doing nothing, nervous speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi suggested that I made about a phone of impeachment. She also said that I can do it in writing – said trump on Monday on his Twitter page. – Even though I did nothing wrong, and I don’t like to legitimize this hoax, I like the idea, and I will seriously consider it.”

On Sunday Pelosi in an interview with CBS, stressed that the President may, if desired, to legislators and to present its arguments concerning the investigation by the House of representatives of the United States Congress under the impeachment process.

The reason for the impeachment against the American leader was held in July a second telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

How do you think the political opponents of trump, he tried to convince the interlocutor to start a trial about the activities of hunter Biden – son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden in Ukraine in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.