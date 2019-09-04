Trump-Loving Duo Diamond And Silk Threaten To Sue Blogger Who Called Them Racist In ‘Hilariously’ Bad Warning
“I have long despised both trolls; I’ve hated their hair, their animal print, their dumb facial expressions, their jiggin’ and jivin’, but most of all? I have hated the way they prop up the most vile white supremacy in our government, and it’s time to start calling that s**t out,” DeLaRosa wrote.
That earned the ire of Lynette Hardaway (Diamond), and Rochelle Richardson (Silk), prompting the duo to fire off a legal notice telling DeLaRosa that they would be suing for defamation. But instead of scaring DeLaRosa into submission, the Fox News contributors only ended up getting more mockery for themselves. The legal notice was widely panned for its many spelling and grammatical mistakes, and what experts called some very specious legal arguments.
The legal blog Law & Crime explored the claims, pointing out that nothing in DeLaRosa’s piece could even stand up as defamation. The report noted that Diamond and Silk demanded a retraction and claimed that the writer defamed them by “deliberately and maliciously attaching their name to racist context,” a legally incorrect argument.
“I sure hope these two get one of those fancy Fox News lawyers to look over their libel complaint before a judge starts assigning attorneys fees, because ‘attaching a name to racist context’ isn’t what’s required for defamation,” the Law & Crime report noted, calling the legal notice “hilarious” in how bad it appeared.
Others joined in mocking Diamond and Silk for the cease-and-desist letter. BoingBoing noted that the letter was so poorly written and filled with mistakes that it was difficult to believe it was even legitimate.
The letter also seemed to do nothing to deter Bianca DeLaRosa, who responded to Diamond and Silk’s defamation claim in another Wonkette blog post in which she told the lawyer, “Bring It, S**thead.”