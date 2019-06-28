Trump managed with one hand at the same time to say Hello to Abe and modi (photo, video)
On Friday, June 28, in Osaka began a two-day summit of heads of state and government of the countries “the Big twenty” (G20). In Japan to participate in this meeting came to the head of the International monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and some other officials. It is noted that mainly discussed economic issues.
Summit participants welcomed the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. He personally shook hands with everyone, including the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Not without a small mishap. Angela Merkel too quickly decided to go to the place where going to other leaders for the traditional official photograph, and Abe had to almost run to German Chancellor outstretched for a handshake hand.
Before the ceremony, photographing the President of the United States Donald trump and Putin have exchanged a few short sentences. They approached the group of leaders together and took seats in the front row. Trump was at the center of Putin — through three from it. Confirmed their talks at the summit. The White house said yesterday that trump is planning a half-hour conversation with Putin. It has already begun. The American President stressed his confidence that it will be a “great meeting”. The Russian leader added: “We have to talk about”. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, also said that before the ceremony, photographing the two presidents discussed nothing, just exchanged short greetings.
The Russian President also intends to meet with Prime Minister of great Britain Teresa may. The head of the British government before leaving to Osaka, said that he will ask Putin for extradition of the accused on the case of poisoning Skrobala in Salisbury.
Another funny moment in the first minute of the summit in Osaka — a short meeting trump, Abe and the Prime Minister of India Narendra modi. Instead of the traditional handshake, the US President proposed to move the fist, symbolizing the bonds of friendship between the three countries.
Journalists drew attention to some strange behavior of the trump. He did not respond to what I said Abe and modi. It turned out, the American leader was not working in the earpiece, and trump didn’t understand anything of what was said by the Prime Ministers of Japan and India.
By the way, weather in Osaka welcomed the participants of the summit not too friendly. Before the city authorities warned of heavy rains and Gale force winds. The city was struck by a tropical cyclone. It lasted from the evening of June 27 until the morning of June 28. There are fears that in the next days it will grow into a Typhoon. All this will cause flooding and landslides. However, until the storm on the summit program is not affected.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter