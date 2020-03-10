Trump may have been infected with coronavirus, but refuses to take the test
One Senator and four congressmen from the Republican party in the US announced the decision to put himself in isolation after it became known that they had contact with the infected person. About it writes BBC.
These congressmen, including Senator from Texas Ted Cruz, who shook hands with an infected person at the party conference.
The US President Donald trump, who was also present at this conference in late February, but did not have direct contact with this person, insists he feels fine and does not need testing.
Voluntary quarantine is also declared a house of representatives member from the Democratic party, which met with a person infected with the virus.
Ted Cruz, Congressman from Arizona Gosar Paul, Congressman from Georgia, Doug Collins and Congressman from Florida, Matt Goetz volunteered to undergo the quarantine procedure within 14 days. They all had contact with the same member of the conference of conservative forces in support of Respublikasi CPAC, which took place in Maryland in late February.
Republican Congressman mark meadows, the newly appointed head of the office of the President trump, also met with this man and also is in voluntary quarantine. He has no symptoms, but testing showed infection with a coronavirus, said his press Secretary.
Previously Vice President Mike Pence issued a warning that the number of new infections in the United States will continue to grow. He confirmed that he had not requested testing for the virus and stated that the administration consults with Congress on the question of the introduction of paid holidays for patients.
The situation in the US
Meanwhile, in the US 791 confirmed case of infection in 34 States and the district of Columbia. The number of deaths reached 27.
In California aboard a cruise ship, Grand Princess, who for five days was on the roads of San Francisco (California), began to remove the passengers and transfer them to the quarantine room on a military base and in the local hospital.
19 crew members and two passengers were carriers of the coronavirus. Several hundred passengers, including 140 the British, will be repatriated to their countries.
The crew members of the ship will remain in quarantine on Board the ship that leaves the port of Oakland immediately after the evacuation of passengers.
