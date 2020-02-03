Trump mixed up the States of the United States, congratulating “Kansas city” with a victory in Superbowl (photo)
The President of the United States Donald trump speaks on 50 WEF in Davos
The US President Donald trump made a mistake, congratulating “Kansas city Chiefs” with a victory in Superbowl-2020, reports championat.com.
The head of state in his “Twitter” was originally written that the team is “the great state of Kansas.” Trump mixed up the Missouri Kansas city the same city in Kansas.
In the comments of the President was criticized for the error. In particular, his mistake, said former democratic Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill. Trump deleted the original greeting, and then released a new, already with the “Missouri” in the text.
We will remind, in the final match of the season NFL “Kansas city Chiefs” took over “San Francisco forty Niners” – 31:20 (7:3, 3:7, 0:10, 21:0), inferior during the meeting with the score 10:20.
Chiefs were winners of the Superbowl for the first time since 1969.