Trump notably embarrassed, “congratulating” Poland with the outbreak of the Second World
Trump once again “distinguished”.
The President of the United States Donald trump congratulated Poland with the outbreak of the Second world war, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
Trump was supposed to visit Warsaw on 1 September on the occasion of the 80th birthday anniversary of the Second world war, but in the end stayed in the States, sending instead the Vice President Mike Pence.
On the eve of one of the journalists asked trump what he could say Poland for this reason.
“I have a message for Poland… I just want to congratulate Poland is a beautiful country, great people, a lot of poles we have in our country. We love our Polish friends,” said trump.
