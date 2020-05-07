Trump offered to take away the Pulitzer prize, awarded for the article about his collusion with Russia
The President of the United States Donald trump believes that we need to take away the Pulitzer prize, the American media, which acquired them for the article about the collusion of his staff to Russia, which as a result turned out to be false. About this American leader told reporters at the White house, writes TASS.
“These people have to pay a higher price for what they did to this country. They have to pay a high price and their partner, fully involved in this, was the media. The media is completely to blame,” says trump.
“And all of these writers, so-called journalists who actually are not journalists, and rogues, all these journalists who received the Pulitzer prize, need to be forced to return the Pulitzer prize back. Because they are all distorted. Because if you have seen today, new documents that were made public, they clearly see that there was absolutely no collusion with Russia,” he said.
“All these Pulitzer prize should be returned. Because they were awarded unfairly. All of this was false news, and they are all lying media,” — said the American leader.
“The organizing Committee of the Pulitzer prize, or whoever was awarded the prize, will be disgraced as long as they do not take them back. Because they received the Pulitzer prize for what eventually proved to be false news. A Pulitzer prize should be awarded to those who wrote everything correctly. And I can give you a long list of such journalists,” — said the White house.
The awards
On Monday, the series is couched in a critical tone of the publications of the newspaper The New York Times about Russia was awarded the Pulitzer prize. As mentioned in the material posted on the website of the organizing Committee of the award, in the category “international journalism” marked by the newspaper The New York Times for “a series of exciting articles written with risk to life”, about the illegal activities attributed to Russian authorities.
The cover letter does not specify what kind of materials was awarded the prize of publication. On the website of The New York Times stated that the prize Committee noted the paper “a detailed description of the operations of Russia’s intervention” in the Affairs of other countries since the US presidential election in 2016.
Russian officials repeatedly denied such accusations. In turn, the Russian Embassy in Washington called the noted Pulitzer publishing a collection of Russophobic lies, damaged the reputation of the publication.
Relations with Moscow
Donald trump said that the widely circulated rumors about the 2016 election and attributed Russia’s ties with his campaign staff interfere with his administration to build relations with Moscow.
“This whole deception around Russia very serious blow to the ability of Russia and the United States to do business. Russia — very important country, we’re the strongest country, he said. — Why can’t we do business with each other? The history of deception around Russia fundamentally dishonest, making it very difficult for us building relationships”.
“We discussed it by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” — said trump.
“I said during the conversation that now is a good time for building relationships, because things are falling apart and are arranged, as needed, proving what a hoax it was an investigation, a real shame — said the President of the United States. — I would not be surprised if we see many such cases in the coming weeks.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his us counterpart Donald trump held on Thursday a telephone conversation, during which discussed the allied relations between the two countries, cooperation in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus, and entered into force on may 1, a new OPEC deal+ to limit oil production. As the press service of the Kremlin, the heads of state exchanged congratulations in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.
Intervention in the American electoral process in 2016, the U.S. secret service, charged with Russia. The investigation of these alleged attempts to influence were engaged for almost two years spectracolor USA Robert Mueller. In particular, he investigated the alleged collusion between the authorities of the Russian Federation and the Republican trump. In the end, Muller admitted that there was no collusion was not. Trump has repeatedly rejected suspicions of any improper contacts with officials of Russia during the election campaign. Moscow many times rejected the conclusions about the attempts to influence the elections in the United States.
