Trump on Twitter ridiculed the Senator for the requirement to declassify a conversation with Zelensky
The US President Donald trump has published a mocking video about Senator MITT Romney on his Twitter page.
This happened after the Republican from Utah urged to divulge more information about the call trump the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, where he discussed the former Vice-President Joe Biden.
Video includes news clips of the presidential election campaign, Romney 2012, where he lost to Barack Obama. Also in the video there are clips of the victory in the presidential election trump in 2016.
Background: in the United States broke a major scandal over a telephone conversation Zelensky and trump on July 25. American media reported that the leader of the United States could put pressure on a colleague to conduct in Ukraine the investigation against the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. He is now the main rival trump in the upcoming presidential elections in America.
pic.twitter.com/p5imhMJqS1
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019