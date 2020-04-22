Trump ordered to destroy Iranian boats pursuing US ships
US President, Donald trump commanded the naval forces of the United States to destroy the Iranian boats, if they are to impede the American ships, writes “Novaya Gazeta”.
About this politician wrote in his Twitter.
Such statements of the American leader did shortly after the us military told about the dangerous maneuvers of the Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf. They argued that the military boats of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps came too close to the warships of the United States.
The us military has called the actions of the Iranian military “dangerous and provocative”.
At the same court belonging to the United States, were in international waters, which carried out training maneuvers by army helicopters.
Earlier, as reported by Reuters, the U.S. military announced that April 15, 11 warships of Iran came close to US Navy ships in the Persian Gulf, calling the actions “provocative.”
Off the coast of Iran in Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, incidents happen regularly with the participation of American and Iranian military. In July 2017, a military patrol ship USA Thunderbolt fired warning shots from a machine gun in the direction of the Iranian boats, which approached to a distance of about 150 m. In Tehran, the actions of American sailors called provocation, writes “RBC”.
In June of 2019 Iran announced that shot down a us reconnaissance drone. According to Tehran, he invaded the country’s airspace. The United States responded that the drone was shot down in international airspace. In response to the destruction of the drone trump first ordered strike on Iran missile strike, but at the last moment stopped it from running.
As explained by the head of the state, killing people would be a disproportionate response to the drone strike. In July, the US in turn themselves destroyed the Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, which, at the request of Washington, had threatened the American amphibious ship USS Boxer.
The biggest escalation between Iran and the United States in recent years occurred in the winter of this year, after a us drone strike in Iraq, which was assassinated the head of Iran’s elite division “al-Kuds” Qassem Soleimani. In response, Iran launched a missile attack at US military bases in Iraq.
