Trump pardoned known criminals serving time on high-profile cases
February 18, U.S. President Donald trump pardoned 11 people imprisoned for crimes on high-profile cases ranging from fraud gambling to tax evasion and drug-related charges, writes USA Today.
Trump, who has extensive powers in relation to a pardon under the Constitution, granted a full pardon — legal forgiveness for a crime — 7 people and has replaced or reduced the terms of imprisonment of 4 others.
In some cases involving well-known criminals, such as former Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich and former Commissioner of the NYPD Bernard Kerik. Others, although not originally caused so much attention, were the reasons for the initiatives of activists who considered the sentences too harsh.
The act of pardon 2020 means that just your term Donald trump pardoned 25 people and changed the length of prison sentence for another 10 criminals.
- What does the pardon (pardon): Presidential pardon — forgiveness, explains criminaldefenselawyer.com. It’s not an excuse: pardon does not erase and does not remove the conviction. When the offender asks for pardon, he rather asks to return his “good name” and to do this he must convince the President that led a law-abiding, moral and responsible life since the conviction. Pardoned may be, including a person previously released after full or partial incarceration. The pardoned individuals restore all the rights of a U.S. citizen such as the right to vote and to work in the jury.
- Which means the replacement of punishment (commutation): the President may substitute a less severe punishment. The sentence can be replaced when it becomes aware of facts which were absent during sentencing. This type facilitate the punishment is relatively rare, but can be implemented when the offender is old, seriously ill, or when the sentence is considered unusually harsh compared with similar cases. When the sentence are replaced, the offender is not restored to civil rights (this may only make subsequent pardon, as they sometimes do).
Pardon 18 Feb 2020 received:
Bernard Kerik
Kerik, a former Commissioner of the police Department of new York, whose reaction to the September 11 attacks was highly appreciated along with the reaction of then-mayor Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a criminal offence — the tax fraud and lying to the White house in the person of the head of the Department of homeland security. He served three years in Federal prison before being released in 2013.
Edward Debartolo Jr.
Debartolo, the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, was fined $ 1 million in the case of fraud with gambling in Louisiana in the late 1990-ies. Debartolo showed that he had paid the then Governor of Louisiana Edwin Edwards $ 400,000 in exchange for his assistance in obtaining the license of the casino on the riverboat. Debartolo pleaded guilty to failure to report a crime.
Michael Milken
Milken, financier and fraudster, known as the “king of junk bonds”, pleaded guilty in 1990 on several counts of violations of the rules in respect of securities and taxes. In announcing the pardon, the White house called Milken “one of the greatest financiers of America” and noted his work to combat prostate cancer.
Ariel Friedler
Of friedler, founder and chief Executive officer of the company on software development from Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty in 2014 and served two months in prison for conspiracy to commit hacking of computer systems of two competitors. Company Fridley, Symplicity Corp., was a government contractor. The friedler was forced to sell the company after a guilty plea.
Paul Pogue
The owner of a construction company in Texas, Pogue pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2010 for filing false tax returns. Authorities said Pogue understated their income tax returns for three years.
David Safavian
Former chief of staff of the General services Administration, Safavian was sentenced to one year of imprisonment for lying about his ties to disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoffa. Safavian was convicted in 2009 for obstruction of justice and false statement to authorities investigating the activities of Abramoff. Prosecutors said Safavian lied to conceal their efforts to help Abramoff in its relations with the government.
Angela Stanton
Stanton is the author and reality star, who is serving time in prison for her participation in the scheme vehicle. She is an energetic supporter of trump, a supporter of criminal justice reform and goddaughter politically conservative niece of Martin Luther king Jr. Alveda king. Stanton spoke at the conference “Women for trump” in 2018 and frequently publishes reports about trump in his Twitter account.
The prison term was reduced to such persons:
Rod Blagojevich
Former Illinois Governor serving 14-year prison sentence on Federal charges that he used his authority to receive money for election campaign and other services from potential candidates for the Senate seat in Illinois left vacant when Barack Obama became President. Earlier, trump claimed that Blagojevich, a Democrat, who appeared as a guest in the television program trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” addressed “very, very unfair”.
Tines Nicole Hall
Hall from Texas, has served nearly 14 years in 18-year prison term for what she allowed to use her apartment for drug distribution.
Crystal Munoz
Munoz of Odessa, Texas, has spent the last 12 years in prison after he was convicted for involvement in the smuggling of marijuana. She admitted she drew a map for a friend, which was shown the checkpoints along the border with Mexico. According to muñoz, she didn’t know that the card is used to smuggle drugs, but she was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Judith Negron
The owner of the company on mental health in Miami-Negron was sentenced in 2011 to 35 years in prison for organizing a fraudulent scheme Medicare in the amount of 205 million dollars. She served eight years.
