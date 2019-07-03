Trump: people are fleeing new York ‘like never before’
President Donald trump says that people are leaving new York “like never before”, but the reality of change in population in the state, where the President, is more complex.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday,July 2, trump blamed high taxes and leaders state that they encourage people to leave the state.
“People are fleeing new York like never, — he wrote. — If they have a business, then the chances double move”.
The last time new York leads the nation in the number of residents moving to other States. However, in the 1970-ies EO number was much more, according to E. John. McMahon’s from the Center for public policy in Albany, a conservative think tank.
Despite the fact that the numbers were not a record, according to Mamacona, in new York there is a disturbing trend.
“We have problems with migration, and it must be a serious economic problem,” he said.
However, the population of the state, which amounts to 19.4 million people, has a small increase after the census in 2010, largely due to immigrants moving from other countries.
Trump for the second consecutive day via Twitter criticizes Governor Andrew Cuomo and attorney General Letitia James, whose office supervises the investigation of business relations trump. Both the Democrats.
Cuomo worked on the tax cuts and against revision of the Federal tax in 2017, signed by trump, who has sharply limited the deduction for state and local taxes, which was popular among wealthy taxpayers in States with high taxes such as new York. According to estimates of officials, the restriction can increase the tax obligation for the more wealthy inhabitants of new York by as much as $ 14 billion a year. Probably, it will force some to move to the States with a low level of taxation.
Responding to tweets trump, Cuomo said, “I lowered taxes in new York. Trump raised them. Try to change the situation, Mr. President.”
Cuomo and lawmakers approved a series of tax cuts for the middle class, which, according to the state officials, will allow taxpayers to save $ 4.2 billion by 2025.
As Cuomo suggested that the weather in new York has played its role among the elderly residents to move to warmer States.
Republicans rejected the idea as unproven, and tend to blame the population decline, high taxes and bad business climate.