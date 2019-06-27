Trump personally answer football player team USA, which stated that “not going to the fucking White house “
The US President Donald trump
The US President Donald trump has responded to striker women’s team USA soccer Megan Rapino.
“Said Megan Rapino stated that it “will not go in the fucking White house if we win.” I’m a big fan of team USA and women’s football, but first Megan needs to win, and then talk! Finish the job! We haven’t had Megan or team, but I now invite the team, no matter if she will win. Megan should not disrespect to refer to the country, the White house or the Flag, especially considering how much was done for her and the team. Proud of the Flag that you wear on your chest”, – quotes Twitter trump “Sport-Express”.
The player previously said that you won’t go “fucking White house” if her team becomes the world champion on football.
Recall, the U.S. team, which fields of France defends the title of world Cup champion, in the quarterfinals and will play the hosts of the tournament.
Additionally, in the U.S. the winners of the major domestic Championships and international tournaments, the President traditionally invites to a reception at the White house.