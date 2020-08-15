Trump plans to ban Alibaba in USA
Trump is thinking about banning China’s Alibaba in the United States
Alibaba Group is the largest Internet company of China, working in the field of e-Commerce since 1999.
The President of the United States Donald trump is considering the ban of activities of the Chinese company Alibaba on American soil. About it, on Saturday, August 15, RIA Novosti reported.
“Well, Yes. We are studying and other things,” — writes the portal. So trump responded to the question, don’t you think authority to ban work in the United States and other major Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba.
Earlier in the US predstavlyaem measures that can be introduced against Chinese technology companies. It is also envisaged vozmozhnostyakh apps from us app stores and the introduction of a ban on downloading us apps in Chinese smartphones, which can strike including and Huawei.
Recall Crostata accused of Huawei , in cooperation with the military and intelligence service of the PRC and possible surveillance of customers and convince many countries to refuse otvorachivanie Huawei when switching to a cellular communications standard 5G. Due to atagotaaluk trump lashed out at Boris Johnson during hot phone conversation, because the British Prime Minister rejected the request of the President of the United States to prevent the company Huawei to build the UK-based 5G networks.
korrespondent.net