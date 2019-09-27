Trump praised Zelensky: the cause
The US President Donald trump said that the best proof of his innocence are the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. About this trump wrote in his Twitter.
Trump noted that Zelensky acknowledged that the American President had put pressure on him during the July telephone conversation.
“The President of Ukraine said that I didn’t put pressure on him, so he did something bad. The best evidence and can not be! Biden, being the Vice President, together with his son, by contrast, earned millions of dollars through intimidation of the President of Ukraine. They also looted millions in China. It’s bad!” — wrote trump.
on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. While the details of the conversation, he did not spread. In turn, the Ukrainian President said that during the meeting, trump mentioned the Crimea, noting that the annexation of the Peninsula occurred during the administration of Barack Obama.
