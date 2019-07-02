Trump promised to bring tanks onto the streets
In Washington in the military parade on the occasion of independence Day on 4 July will involve tanks. This was stated by the President of the United States Donald trump, reports
It is assumed that heavy equipment will be placed on the National Mall.
“We need to be very careful with tanks, because the roads don’t usually like when they are heavy tanks. So we have to put them in certain places,” explained trump.
It is also reported that the Washington had arrived at least two tanks M1A1 Abrams. Along with other military equipment they are on platforms of a freight train at a railway station in the South-Eastern outskirts of Washington.
The U.S. independence day this year will be held under the slogan “Glory to America” and is dedicated to the American military.