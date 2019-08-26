Trump promised to invite Putin to the next meeting of G7
The President of the United States Donald trump promised to invite President Vladimir Putin in 2020, the G7 summit, which will take place in America.
“I will invite him? Of course we will. Can — psychologically — he to come? I think this is a difficult thing for him,” said the American President at a press conference on the results of the G7 summit in Biarritz, quoted by RIA Novosti.
Trump said that he doesn’t care what the consequences for him personally entails an invitation to the Russian leader at the summit.
“I don’t care about the political side, I don’t care. <…> Is this good? Maybe no, maybe Yes,” said the President of the United States.
In turn, the President of France Emmanuel macron has said that the leaders of “Seven” has not reached consensus on the issue of inviting Russia into the club.
He noted that “to invite a new member required a unanimous decision.” Macron added that one obstacle to return is “that the crisis in Ukraine is still not resolved.”
While G7 leaders agree that dialogue with Russia is necessary, signed macron.
Trump informed at the briefing following the talks with Prime Minister of India Narendra modi stated that Russia will return to the “Big eight”, if she was invited, but she requested there not be.
“I would not expect that they will ask. He (Vladimir Putin. — Approx. ed.) — proud man, why would he ask? <…> But if something happens and invite him, I’m sure he will say “Yes,” said the head of state.
The American President said that the return of Russia into the G7 was discussed at the summit “Seven” in Biarritz, but progress on this issue yet. The debate itself he described as “good” and “smooth”.
“I would be inclined to say Yes, someone, too, and someone, probably not,” added trump.
According to him, adherence to the “Seven” will be a good step “for Russia, it will be good for everyone.”
A controversial issue
Previously, The Guardian, citing sources in diplomatic circles said that the American President had quarreled with the leaders of member countries G7 because of a question on returning of Russia. According to the newspaper, trump stressed that “Russia should be in the hall” to discuss issues of Iran, Syria and North Korea.
It is noted that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in this issue remained neutral, however, trump agreed to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. Other leaders, including the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, spoke strongly against the return of Russia in the G8.
The possible format of the meeting
Trump can invite the Russians, as did the President of France Emmanuel macron, inviting to this summit the Iranian foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who is under US sanctions, says Ukrainian Pravda.
As it turned out, the arrival of Iranian France did not warn colleagues in advance and were not asked about their attitude to such an idea. Only during the Saturday dinner macron asked fellow presidents and Prime Ministers if they.
In the end, the talks with Zarif held only in French, in the presence of other European diplomats.
However, it is unclear agree Russian President Vladimir Putin to go to the summit in this status: on Monday the Minister of foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow initiative had not raised the issue of the return in the G8. Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow return to the format is not an end in itself.
The format of “Big eight” has existed since 1998. In 2014, he was reduced to the G7 when the background of events in Crimea, the members of the club decided not to go to the next summit in Sochi and gathered without Russia in Brussels.