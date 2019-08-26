Trump proposed to deal with the hurricanes, dropping them nuclear bombs
The President of the United States Donald trump at least twice expressed the White house’s idea to blow up the hurricanes reaching the United States. Similar proposals were struck by his advisers.
The American leader has repeatedly discussed with the national security team the idea of using nuclear bombs in the fight against hurricanes that threaten the United States. It is reported by RBC, citing Axios, citing sources familiar with the progress of such discussions.
One of the sources told the words of the President made during one of the meetings at the White house on the issue of hurricanes: “I understand. I understand. Why don’t we blow up their nuclear bomb? They [the hurricanes] are starting to form off the coast of Africa, when they move across the Atlantic, we throw a bomb into the eye of the hurricane and she destroys it. Why can’t we do that?”, — he quoted trump.
According to the interlocutor of the portal, who was at that meeting, the reaction of the speaker was something like this: “Sir, we’ll see what we can do”. In fact, according to the source, those present were amazed. “After the meeting ended, we thought: “What kind of <…>? What do we do with it?” he said.
The source also added that trump had previously expressed a similar idea in a conversation with a senior White house official. The materials from the meeting of the Council of national security of the United States in 2017 States that the President asked the administration to bomb the hurricanes. The word “nuclear” in the context of the bombing of the hurricane was not used.
Sources Axios add that trump’s idea to bomb the hurricanes did not continue. The White house said it does not comment on his private discussions with the national security team.
The portal notes that the idea of the head of state to drop a nuclear bomb on the eye of the hurricane is not new. The administration of the 34th U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s thought about how to explode a nuclear bomb over the center of the hurricane to counter the convection flows. Then it was suggested the government scientist. Since this idea has repeatedly surfaced in American society.
Why drop a bomb on a hurricane is useless
People believe that an effective method against bad weather is a nuclear bomb, and in the Wake of hurricane Americans often write letters to the National oceanic and atmospheric administration with the request to stop the element, according to Meteoprog.
However, the National oceanic and atmospheric administration States that “it will not help to change the trajectory of the hurricane and thrown out fallout will be able to fairly quickly move with the swirling winds and arrange an environmental catastrophe on a global scale”.
People don’t think about the fact that a radioactive hurricane of magnitude worse and more destructive than usual. And instead of the usual destruction in most of the States of the Gulf of Mexico, most often suffering from hurricanes, was noticed to be a nuclear catastrophe that rivals Chernobyl.
Also do not forget about the energy of a hurricane, which would increase the power of a nuclear bomb several times. A hurricane itself produces 1.5 trillion joules of energy due to wind speed, and even a 10-megaton nuclear bomb can’t compare.
There is a theory that to reduce the destructive power of a hurricane can be increasing the air pressure in his heart. But, according to estimates by NASA, explosion, even a nuclear warhead may not be enough.