Trump raised his voice on the journalist because of the question about Zelensky
After the scandal that erupted in the U.S. about the need of the investigation against Joe Biden and his son hunter, which supposedly has to do with the President, Donald trump, head of the White house has reacted angrily to a journalist’s question about a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.
The voice of a trump, growing from anger, lashed out at the reporter for Reuters, who asked what he wanted trump to President Zelensky made in the investigation of the relations with Ukraine, the son of Joe Biden, hunter.
“This is a hoax, and you know who plays a hoax? People like you and other “fake news” that we have in this country”, — said trump.
President Trump lashed out at @Reuters reporter @jeffmason1, who asked him what he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to do when Trump brought up the business ties to Ukraine of Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden https://t.co/3aiSLeOfBL pic.twitter.com/AQF3dpkChs
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 2, 2019
Recall, the American mass media there was information that trump 25 Jul tried in a phone conversation to convince the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky want to start an investigation against hunter Biden — son of the former Vice-President Joe Biden.
The message given to his leadership of us intelligence. The complaint of the CIA was the reason for talking about impeachment Trump.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter