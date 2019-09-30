Trump refused the offer of Iran to lift sanctions in exchange for a meeting (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump said Friday that he refused Iran’s proposal to lift sanctions in exchange for holding the meeting, reports TASS. “Iran wanted I canceled the imposed sanctions against them for holding the meeting. I said of course not!” – wrote the American leader on Twitter in response to the recent remarks of the Iranian President.

Hassan Rouhani has previously said that trump has offered in the negotiations with European countries on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in new York to cancel all sanctions against Tehran.

“German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of France Emmanuel macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in new York, and they all insisted on the need of the meeting [with Iran]. Washington said he will cancel the sanctions – quoted Rouhani on the official website of the Iranian President. – Began discussing which sanctions will be lifted, and the Americans have said clearly: all sanctions.” However, according to the President, “it was not acceptable for Tehran form.”

On Friday, Rouhani confirmed that in case of cancellation of sanctions against Iran “within hours, Tehran would be ready to dialogue in the format of “5+1″ (five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany).”

On Wednesday, he said the main condition of the beginning of Tehran’s negotiations with Washington lifting sanctions and returning to a nuclear deal.

The issue of the Iranian nuclear issue escalated sharply after the unilateral withdrawal of Washington from a Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD) may 8, 2018 and the introduction against Iran economic sanctions by the U.S. in the sphere of oil export.

Trump has repeatedly said that he is ready for dialogue with Tehran. However, he noted that he is interested in replacing an existing AGREEMENT to another agreement, which would include not only the nuclear program of Iran, but also a wide range of issues, including missile program of Iran and its regional policies.