Trump refused to hold a G7 summit in your Golf club
Sunday, October 20, the US President, Donald trump has decided to refuse the idea of holding the next summit of the “Big seven” (G7) he owns the Golf club Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. As already reported “FACTS”, the American leader has made such a proposal a few days ago. He is directly involved in choosing the venue of the summit because the United States act as host for future meetings.
Its refusal trump wrote on Twitter early in the morning. He stressed that still considers Trump National Doral is the perfect place to host the G7 summit. The American leader emphasizes the next important point — he personally would not be removed from any financial benefits, but would not have to spend money on organizing the meeting of the Federal budget. However, “madness and the irrational hostility of the media and the Democrats” have forced him to find another place for the summit. Trump suggested that it may the country residence of the American presidents camp-David.
Perhaps in this case, the Democrats really went overboard in their relentless struggle against the Donald trump. Trump National Doral occupies a plot of 800 hectares. The club are four Golf courses and a hotel with 643 guest rooms. There are also excellent tennis courts, a large pool and even a ballroom. The place is comfortable in all respects. In addition, there would be no problem with security measures.
We will remind, the venue of the June G7 summit is not the only controversial issue. Of course, Republicans and Democrats will eventually figure it out. A much more serious problem appears to be the intention of the trump to invite to this meeting President of Russia Vladimir Putin. American CBS TV channel, citing a White house reports that the President continues to insist on the participation of the Russian leader at the summit. The debate on this issue continues.
Recall the first time trump has said the invitation to Putin at the meeting “Big seven” in France. Then he was supported only by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte.
