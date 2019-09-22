Trump responded to the requirement to publish the transcript of the conversation with Zelensky
U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo refused to disclose details of a telephone conversation of the President of the United States Donald trump, who met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, citing the confidential nature of the conversation.
That is why, said Pompeo, the state Department would not publish the transcript of the conversation.
“We rarely, if ever publicize the transcript. Conversations of world leaders are confidential. It is inappropriate to do so, except in some extreme circumstances”, — explained Pompeo in comments to broadcaster ABC.
Recall, the American mass media there was information that during a telephone conversation on 25 July, trump pressed on Zelensky to force it to conduct an investigation against the son of Joe Biden. The Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim pristayko expressed the opinion that Ukraine is trying to involve in the confrontation between Republicans and Democrats in the United States.
The tramp made a strong statement that in a conversation with Zelensky was nothing “wrong”.
