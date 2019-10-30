Trump said about the destruction of the first candidate for leadership in the IG* (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump on Tuesday announced that it confirmed the death of “number two” in the IG*. “Just confirmed that the number one to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi also destroyed by American soldiers. He’s also dead,” trump wrote in his microblog on Twitter.

However, he did not reveal his name and did not specify when he could be killed.

Earlier it was reported about the destruction of al-Baghdadi. He was killed during the special operation, which on weekends spent us special forces in the Syrian province of Idlib. In the operation involved about a hundred U.S. military who were taken to the lair of al-Baghdadi on eight helicopters.

Al-Baghdadi tried to hide in a dead-end underground tunnel. Trapped, he blew himself up together with his three children. While slightly wounded a dog of American military. The dog’s name is classified, but trump has published in the microblog the photo of “four-legged soldier.”

The remains of the leader of ISIS* was buried at sea, reports “Interfax”. The US President thanked for assistance in conducting this operation, Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. The Russian defense Ministry stated that it did not have reliable information about the destruction of al-Baghdadi, said TASS. The international community has called the elimination of the leader of the IG* important, but not decisive step, urging to continue the fight against terrorism.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.