Trump said that all the less willing to consider the possibility of a nuclear deal with Iran (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump all less willing to consider the possibility of concluding a deal with Iran because of Tehran’s behavior. About this American leader said Monday during a meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the White house. The broadcast led channel C-SPAN.

“I think Iran doesn’t know what to do, I have studied a large number of reports on this subject now this country is largely in a state of disarray, they are confused – amerikanski said the leader, quoted by TASS. They have so many problems, that is what it is. So I’m just going to sit and wait. Let’s see what happens.”

According to trump, the Americans “prepared for the worst scenario.” “And we are also ready for a reasonable solution, but we are very well prepared, he added. – To be honest, it’s getting harder to consider the possibility to conclude an agreement with Iran, because they are very bad, they say bad things. Any variants of development of events is possible and everything can happen very easily, but I’m fine with either option.”

Earlier Monday, the Director of the counter-terrorism Department of the Ministry of information (intelligence) of Iran at a press conference said that the court issued the verdict against 17 people accused of spying for the United States. According to the statement, the spy was collecting information about the vital objects of Iran and have been trained in the CIA. Trump on his Twitter page wrote that messages “are completely false”, and the statement of Iran, there is “no truth”.

Last week, Donald trump announced that the landing ship United States Navy was shot down in the Strait of Hormuz Iranian drone, which, according to the American military command, flew too close to it. Subsequently, Iran’s Deputy foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, commenting on the trump, said that Tehran had not lost any unmanned aircraft, neither in the Strait of Hormuz or anywhere else.

For its part, the U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo called Iran a threat to the world. “We don’t want war with Iran. We want them to behave like a normal nation. I think they understand it, and I think the whole world is starting to realize the fact that it (Iran – Approx. TASS) a real threat, he said. Is not just a threat to the United States, it is not just a threat to Israel is threat to all of us.”

To the question, could the lack of a strong reaction from the United States on June 20, downed by the Iranian military drone Navy RQ-4 to convince Tehran’s belief in the impunity of their actions, Pompeo said, “No, I don’t think it is all about. I think that the authorities in Iran know that the United States has the opportunity to respond in a manner that would protect American interests around the world.”

After the incident, the United States, according to the statements of President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran. According to the American leader, for 10 minutes prior to this operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering a military strike disproportionate to the actions of Tehran. “The President has decided that he wants to respond in a restrained and reasonable manner,” stated Pompeo.

The Islamic Republic news Agency on Friday reported that the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (the IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian armed forces) detained a British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz “in connection with the violation of international rules”. According to the IRGC, the tanker was escorted to shore, where will be held the necessary checks.

The British foreign Secretary Jeremy hunt confirmed on Friday that Iranian authorities had detained past the Strait of Hormuz tanker under the Liberian flag. According to the tracking service Refinitiv, we are talking about the British tanker Mesdar.

Relations between London and Tehran has considerably become aggravated after the authorities of Gibraltar (overseas territory of the UK) July 4, halted the tanker Grace 1 under the flag of Panama on suspicion that he was delivering Iranian oil to Syria in violation of sanctions. The operation was attended by members of the British marine corps. In response to the Iranian foreign Ministry had summoned the British Ambassador in Tehran. As stated by the acting Minister of foreign Affairs of Spain Josep Borrell, the arrest was made at the request of the U.S., however, the chief Minister of Gibraltar, Mr Picardo Fabiano subsequently emphasized that the decision of the authorities of Gibraltar was taken independently.